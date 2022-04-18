Brokerages Set CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) PT at $23.80

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTR. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,340. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $456.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 130.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 30.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 43.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.