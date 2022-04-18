Brokerages Set CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) PT at $69.67

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NYSE:CMS opened at $72.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. CMS Energy has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

