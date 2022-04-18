Brokerages Set Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) PT at $17.80

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.
COMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.
NYSE COMP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.98. 2,733,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,155. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. Compass has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.
About Compass (Get Rating)
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
