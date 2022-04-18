Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target at $54.15

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.22. 6,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,257. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 78.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 29,045,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $917,968,000 after buying an additional 143,311 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,251,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,865,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,339,000 after buying an additional 71,949 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,516,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,928,000 after buying an additional 21,169 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,729,000 after buying an additional 447,480 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

