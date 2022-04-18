Brokerages Set Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Target Price at $19.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

KRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170 in the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 232,329 shares during the period. SoftVest Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 475,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 139,100 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 448,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 148,819 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 73,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 49,599 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRP stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. 2,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,003. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $17.67.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 296.01%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

