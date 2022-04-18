Brokerages Set Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) PT at $14.18

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,460,027 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 39,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,272,000 after acquiring an additional 45,567 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 55,209 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.55. 1,736,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 2.61. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

