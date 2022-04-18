Brokerages Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT at $533.29

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $533.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $341.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.70.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.