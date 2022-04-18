Brokerages Set Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) PT at $621.00

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $621.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.30) to GBX 540 ($7.04) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($9.23) to GBX 702 ($9.15) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

