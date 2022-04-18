Brokerages Set Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target at $21.57

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.57.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GCTAF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.30 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €21.50 ($23.12) to €21.00 ($22.58) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €16.00 ($17.20) to €14.00 ($15.05) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
GCTAF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $16.20. 3,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $39.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Get Rating)
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.
