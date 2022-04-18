Brokerages Set Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target at $21.57

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GCTAF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.30 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €21.50 ($23.12) to €21.00 ($22.58) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €16.00 ($17.20) to €14.00 ($15.05) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

GCTAF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $16.20. 3,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $39.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Get Rating)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.