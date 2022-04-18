Brokerages Set Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Target Price at $3,000.00

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,000.00.

SEPJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,150 ($41.05) to GBX 3,000 ($39.09) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of SEPJF traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.28. 399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719. Spectris has a 52 week low of $31.48 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

