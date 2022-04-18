Brokerages Set The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Target Price at $46.69

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANDE. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Andersons to $45.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Andersons alerts:

In other Andersons news, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 24,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $1,060,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,989 shares of company stock worth $4,627,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 33.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $1,090,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANDE stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,161. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.64. Andersons has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 23.45%.

Andersons Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.