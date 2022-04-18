Brokerages Set WPP plc (LON:WPP) Price Target at GBX 1,271.80

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,263.80 ($16.47).

A number of equities analysts have commented on WPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.89) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.46) to GBX 1,320 ($17.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.38) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get WPP alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Read sold 47,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 923 ($12.03), for a total transaction of £441,766.26 ($575,666.22). Also, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,033 ($13.46) per share, with a total value of £10,330 ($13,461.04).

LON WPP traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 978 ($12.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,829,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,421. The firm has a market cap of £10.96 billion and a PE ratio of 18.63. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 868.80 ($11.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,057.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,077.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 18.70 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.