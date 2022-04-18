BSClaunch (BSL) Trading Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

BSClaunch (BSL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. BSClaunch has a total market capitalization of $39,491.34 and $19,561.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BSClaunch has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.39 or 0.07367642 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,465.95 or 0.99942089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00041800 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

