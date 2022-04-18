BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

BDSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biodesix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.95.

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 558,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John Patience acquired 279,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 337,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,887.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDSX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Biodesix by 363.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 20.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 56.3% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 58.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

