Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,414,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

NYSE BLDR traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $61.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

