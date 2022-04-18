Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) will post sales of $141.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.30 million and the lowest is $140.20 million. Cactus posted sales of $84.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $662.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $651.10 million to $679.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $819.23 million, with estimates ranging from $792.90 million to $837.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

Cactus stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72. Cactus has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $420,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $86,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cactus in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 55.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

