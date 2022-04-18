Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Downgraded to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $63.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $453.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

