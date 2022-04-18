Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.94.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $65.85.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.