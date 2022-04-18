Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Director Buys $23,500.00 in Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) Director Barry B. Moullet acquired 1,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $23,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $23.40 on Monday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.40 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cannae in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Cannae by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cannae by 1,156.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 45,626 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cannae (Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

