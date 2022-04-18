Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 217,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,741,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 28,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

