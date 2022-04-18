Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 156 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,629,984. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

