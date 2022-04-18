Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 298 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.38. 8,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,822. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $110.81 and a 1-year high of $247.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.26 and a 200 day moving average of $145.36.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.44.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

