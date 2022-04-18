Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,998 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after buying an additional 1,269,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 23.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after purchasing an additional 700,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 167.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.93. 168,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,099. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

