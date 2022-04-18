Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 10,226 Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 9.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,458 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 673,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 50,113 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Criteo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,672 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of CRTO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,649. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $276.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.01 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,739 shares of company stock worth $74,452. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.