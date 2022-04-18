Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $327,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after buying an additional 224,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,773,000.

Shares of SHY stock remained flat at $$83.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. 191,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average is $84.99. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.99 and a 52 week high of $86.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

