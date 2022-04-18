Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $936,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Copart by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,529,000 after acquiring an additional 478,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,989,000 after acquiring an additional 157,042 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,665,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,801,000 after acquiring an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Copart by 47.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,759,000 after acquiring an additional 699,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC raised its stake in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,660,000 after acquiring an additional 935,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,183. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.71.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.