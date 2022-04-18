Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $987,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.17. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $153.42 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

