Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Realty Income by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Realty Income by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of O traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,816. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.13. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.