Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 170 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPLA traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.80. The stock had a trading volume of 66,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,714. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.03 and a twelve month high of $216.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

