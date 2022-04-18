Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 118,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,140,842. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

