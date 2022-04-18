Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 58.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after acquiring an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $10,158,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

NYSE ZTS traded down $4.25 on Monday, hitting $183.05. 83,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,764. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.30 and a 200 day moving average of $207.28. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.93 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

