Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $2.04 on Monday, reaching $216.78. 2,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $197.20 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.41.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.09%.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

