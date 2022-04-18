Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 215 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after acquiring an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,783,000 after purchasing an additional 392,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,751,000 after acquiring an additional 209,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $148.00. The company had a trading volume of 70,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,477. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.90.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

