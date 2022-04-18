Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 326 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.91.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TSCO traded down $10.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.64. 105,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,694. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.