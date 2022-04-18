Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 327 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.49. The stock had a trading volume of 83,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,489. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average is $108.24. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

