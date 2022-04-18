Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,171 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Amcor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 769,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 154.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 759,913 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 100.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Amcor by 5.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 242,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Amcor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 150,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

AMCR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 179,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,965,648. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

