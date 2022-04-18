Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,850 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROSC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,897 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $750,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

ROSC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79.

