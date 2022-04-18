Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $306,000 Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,621 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.77.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 23.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on KB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

