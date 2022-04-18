Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.90. 273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,756. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average is $77.94. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $70.31 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

