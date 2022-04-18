Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $226,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total value of $677,562.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,833 shares of company stock worth $57,329,693 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $33.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $401.37. The stock had a trading volume of 28,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,622. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.59. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

