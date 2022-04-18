Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 4.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of 3.90.

Shares of CRNLF stock opened at 1.48 on Thursday. Capricorn Metals has a 1 year low of 1.48 and a 1 year high of 1.52.

Get Capricorn Metals alerts:

Capricorn Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.