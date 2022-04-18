Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 4.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of 3.90.
Shares of CRNLF stock opened at 1.48 on Thursday. Capricorn Metals has a 1 year low of 1.48 and a 1 year high of 1.52.
Capricorn Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capricorn Metals (CRNLF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.