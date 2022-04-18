Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.84% of Carriage Services worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upped their price target on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $32,522.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $119,998 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,819. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.33 million, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.79 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

