Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) to report $3.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $3.46 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $12.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $14.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.3% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,541,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 36,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.93. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.