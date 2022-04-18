Casper Price Reaches $0.0759 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $343.35 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00044650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.18 or 0.07375016 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,687.83 or 0.99818944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041683 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,807,165,175 coins and its circulating supply is 4,523,068,429 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

