Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSTL. Stephens started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.16 million, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,314. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

