Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $250.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.67.

Shares of CAT opened at $227.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

