Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Shares Up 16.7%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 346,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 94,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$90.29 million and a P/E ratio of -6.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

