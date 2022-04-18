CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the March 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In related news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares in the company, valued at $76,457,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,840,000. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after buying an additional 6,466,345 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,107,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,287,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 936,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 526,491 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NYSE CCCS traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.42. 898,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,431. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

