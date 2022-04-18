CEEK VR Price Up 22.3% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $367.65 million and $28.89 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00034227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00106031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,176,729 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

