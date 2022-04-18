Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $18.25. 541,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,949,794. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

